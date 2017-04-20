1,175 hotels across the U.S. hit by credit card breach - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1,175 hotels across the U.S. hit by credit card breach

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
If you stayed at a hotel in late 2016, you should probably go over your credit card transactions.

A huge credit card data breach was discovered by IHG, the parent company of several hotels including Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, and Candlewood Suites.

According to a release from IHG, the investigation by a cyber security firm found malware designed to access card data from cards used onsite at front desk between September 29, 2016 and December 29, 2016.

You can look up the affected locations and time frames here.

Hotels in all 50 states were impacted.

If you have questions about the breach, you can call IHG at 855-330-6367.

