KY man arrested after running from police - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man arrested after running from police

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Kory Roach Source: Murray Police Department) Kory Roach Source: Murray Police Department)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

A Kentucky man is in jail after running from police after a domestic disturbance.

On Tuesday, April 11 around 4:20 p.m. officers with the Murray Police Department received a call from a home on South 12th Street regarding a domestic disturbance. The caller told officers that the male subject had fled from the home heading towards South 10th Street. Witnesses around South 10th Street said they saw the subject, who was later identified as Kory Roach, run to the ditches around the hospital.

While searching the area, Roach was spotted in a tree line near a bridge on South 6th Street. After being spotted Roach again ran off, ignoring commands to stop. Roach was soon apprehended after trying to hide behind trash cans at a residence on Vine Street.

After taking Roach into custody officer’s found a small bag of methamphetamine on him.

Roach was arrested and charged with fleeing (class A Misdemeanor) and 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class D Felony).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly