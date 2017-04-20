3 arrested in Graves Co., KY in drug investigation

A search of a home in Mayfield, Kentucky leads to the arrest of three people on drug charges.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, the department got a tip about illegal drug activity taking place at a home on South 10th Street.

Investigators searched the home and found methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia inside the home.

Joseph Jones, 24, Jasmine Seay, 20, and Sarah Anderson, 33, all of Mayfield, were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Redmon said two juveniles were inside the home at the time of the search. They were released to family members.

One of those juveniles also faces charges.

