This week in country music: 1978 Kenny & Dottie

While the pop music scene in the late 1970's was dominated by disco, country music could be described as "steady."

Let's go back to this week in 1978 and see what country songs were at the top of the Billboard charts.

At number five was the father-daughter duo The Kendalls with It Don't Feel Like Sinning to Me. The song was a follow up to the group's number one smash from the previous year: Heaven's Just a Sin Away.

Charley Pride was in the number four position with Someone Loves You Honey. It was Pride's 20th number one single.

At number three was Dolly Parton with a two sided hit. It's All Wong, But It's All Right was released to country radio and became Parton's seventh chart topper as a solo artist. The flip side, Two Doors Down, was released to pop radio stations and was a top 20 hit.

Eddie Rabbitt has the number two hit for this week in '78. Hearts on Fire was one of Rabbitt's more traditional country songs. The following year he would opt for more pop oriented songs like Every Which Way But Loose and Suspicions.

And in the number one spot was the duet Every TIme Two Fools Collide by Kenny Rogers and Dottie West. The song was meant to be recorded only by West who was struggling to keep her career afloat. At the same time Rogers career was skyrocketing. He was in the studio waiting for West to wrap up a recording session when the two began chatting about recording a duet together. West suggested Every Time Two Fools Collide. They turned the song into a duet. It relaunched West's career and added to Rogers many number one hits. Many critics consider it to be one of the greatest country duets of all time.

