April 21 celebrity birthdays

She's been the Queen of Great Britain since 1953, the longest reigning monarch in British history. Queen Elizabeth is 91 today.

He's a former NFL quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys who is moving to the broadcast booth next season. He'll be teamed up with Jim Nance as the number one broadcast team for CBS. Tony Romo is 37 today.

He's an actor who's best known for his role as a young Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies. James McAvoy is 38 today.

She's an actress who has starred in Sex, Lies and Videotape, Groundhog day and Magic Mike XXL. Andie McDowell is 58 today.

