This week in music: 1968 Honey

Let's turn back the clock and check out the songs DJ's were playing this week in 1968.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had "the Queen of Soul" at number five with (Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You've Been Gone. It was Aretha Franklin's six straight top ten hit. The song spent five weeks at number five. The B-side to the record, Ain't No Way, was also a hit. It climbed all the way to number 16 on the Hot 100.

The Beatles were at number four with Lady Madonna. It was recorded in February and was one of the band's last works before they left for India that year. While it was a number one hit in Great Britain, number four is as high as it climbed on the American charts, making it the first Beatles single not to top the Hot 100 since Eleanor Rigby in 1966.

At number three was The Box Top with Cry Like a Baby. The song was a followup to the international hit The Letter. Cry Like a Baby didn't quite match the success of The Letter. It peaked at number two and was the final top ten hit for the band.

Gary Puckett and The Union Gap were in the number two spot with Young Girl. The song was written by Jerry Fuller who was a producer for Columbia Records. He gave the song to the Union Gap after seeing them perform at a San Diego bowling alley a year before.



And in the top spot this week in '68 was Bobby Goldsboro with his first and only number one hit. Honey tells the story about the loss of a loved one. Ironically, Honey hit the top ten the week of Martin Luther King's assassination and ended its top ten run the week of the assassination of Robert Kennedy. Over the years it's been covered by dozens of artists including: Eddy Arnold, Dean Martin, Andy Williams and Roger Miller.

