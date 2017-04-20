Five things you need to know on 4/20

It's Thursday, April 20, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another warm day in the Heartland with the chance of severe weather moving in this afternoon. The day will kick off with a mild start, and temps are expected to rise into the 70s and 80s as the day goes on. It will be mostly sunny this morning before the chance of rain and thunderstorms move into the Heartland around lunch time. Some storms may be severe at times. A LOOK AHEAD: The chance for rain and thunderstorms will linger around for the next few days as cooler weather moves in.

Making headlines:

SIU could see potential credit rating downgrade: With the Illinois state budget impasse now in it’s 22nd month, state universities are starting to feel the affects in more ways than one. First, the $30 million in cuts for Southern Illinois University, now the university's credit rating could be taking a hit.

Mountain lion spotted on college campus in southeast MO: Leaders at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri are alerting the campus community about a big cat sighting on campus. According to an emergency alert sent out on Tuesday, April 18, a mountain lion was spotted Tuesday night by a member of the MAC DPS.

Bill O'Reilly fired from Fox News: Bill O'Reilly, host of The O'Reilly Factor and Fox News' most-watched star, has been permanently removed from the cable news channel amid multiple sexual harassment claims, parent company 21st Century Fox said in a statement yesterday.

HAPPENING TODAY: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence praised Indonesia's democracy and moderate form of Islam today alongside the president of the world's most populous Muslim nation, reinforcing his message with a visit to the region's largest mosque.

Arkansas execution plan again thrown into doubt: An aggressive effort by the state of Arkansas to carry out its first executions since 2005 stalled for the second time this week as courts blocked lethal injections planned for Thursday, prompting Gov. Asa Hutchinson to express frustration at legal delaying tactics.

