Heartland sports scores from 4/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 4/19

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 4/19.

MLB 

Pittsburgh-1
St. Louis-2

Milwaukee-4
Chicago-7

H.S. Baseball

SCAA Final

Bell City-2
Bernie-0

Poplar Bluff-5
Dexter-4

Saxony Lutheran-11
St. Paul-0

Cooter-5
Chaffee-13

H.S. Softball

Dexter-1
Oran-11

SCAA Final

Puxico-2
Bernie-11

H.S.Soccer (Girls)

Seckman-1
Jackson-0

