Murphysboro Farmers Market moves to a new day

The Farmers Market in Murphyhsboro, Illinois has moved to a new day.

After a year of surveying the public and gathering feedback via social media the Murphysboro Farmers Market is moving to Tuesday evenings from 3-7 p.m.

The move is an effort to attract more vendors and is in response to results received from surveys distributed to customers during last year's market.

This year's market will be located at Smysor Plaza just west of the Jackson County Court House on the Corner of South 12 and Walnut Street.

There is no registration fee to vend at the Murphysboro Farmers Market and a limited number of 10 -by-10 pop up tents are made available for vendors on a first serve basis.

The Murphysboro Farmers Market features locally grown produce and hand crafted items by local artists.

You can get further information by calling market coordinator Andy Lindsey at 618-201-0565.

