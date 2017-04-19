Burglar takes $6,000 in tobacco products and dog food

One man has been arrested after the Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported that his office received calls on Wednesday, April 19 about two burglaries that occurred Tuesday night.

Redmon stated that Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. the owner of Bob and Ann’s Market in Sedalia,Kentucky called to report a burglary of their store.

During the break in the burglar took an estimated $6000.00 in tobacco products and several bags of dog food. Officials said that forced entry was made inside the building and the burglar alarm was disabled.

Later in the morning Ronnie McClain with Skinny’s Used Cars in Mayfield, Ky on James Street called reporting a burglary of his office and a 2010 Chevrolet Impala was taken along with other items. Forced entry was also used to make entry.

Deputies began investigating the burglaries and the stolen vehicle was spotted in Sedalia, Ky on KY381.

A traffic stop was conducted and Karl Alexander, 40, of Farmington, Ky was the occupant of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle items from Bob and Ann’s Market was located along with other items from Skinny’s Used Cars. Alexander was arrested and afterwards he cooperated with the investigators and traveled inside Calloway County in a creek bed and recovered more stolen property.

A search of his room at the Budget Inn in Mayfield revealed several cartons of tobacco products along with dog food and a small amount of cash.

Alexander was lodged in the Graves County Jail and charged with two counts of burglary 3rd degree.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.