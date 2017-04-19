No students injured after car hits school bus in Jackson, MO

A school bus in the Jackson, Mo. school district was involved in an accident on Wednesday.

According to Meredith Pobst, the Director of Communication, a car hit the side of the school bus on Greensferry Road at around 4:30 p.m.

No students were hurt in the accident, and all students were still en route to their homes.

There is not an active investigation in the crash.

