Woman injured, multiple lanes closed after crash on I-57 near mile post 53

A woman was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a two-car crash on Interstate 57 in Williamson County.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Chris E. Bowyer, 65, of Emporia, Kansas, was traveling south on Interstate 57 in a motor home, while Celestia N. Marrs, 42, of West Frankfort, Ill., was also traveling south ion I-57 in an SUV.

Police say Marrs slowed for traffic for an upcoming work zone. Bowyer apparently failed to slow and hit the rear of the Marrs' vehicle.

Marrs' vehicle traveled across the left lane and came to rest on the center median wall. Bowyer's vehicle traveled across the right lane and overturned.

Marrs sustained minor injuries and was transported to Heartland Regional Hospital in Marion, Ill. by ambulance.

According to ISP, the following lanes were closed due to the crash: I-57 southbound left two lanes; the exit ramp from I-57 southbound to Main Street Marion (Exit 53); and I-57 northbound left lane at the same location.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.