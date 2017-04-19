Chris Stapleton to hold concert in Cape Girardeau, MO

A big name in country music will be in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, April 28.

Chris Stapleton will perform at the Show Me Center.

Will-call opened at 9 a.m. on Friday.

This is the highest-grossing show in Show Me Center history. They recommend you arrive early.

Security will be heavy and each person will go through security measures to enter the arena. No umbrellas will be allowed in.

For more things to know before heading to the concert, you can click here.

Ticket issues

If you bought tickets to the upcoming Chris Stapleton concert at the Show Me Center, you'll need to read this carefully to make sure you get in.

According to Wil Gorman, Director of the Show Me Center, anyone who purchased a ticket to the concert over the phone or online was given two sets of tickets. Concert attendees will need to bring both sets of tickets to the show.

Gorman said one set of the tickets work and the other ones will not.

An email will go out to all paying customers who purchased a ticket in order to explain the process.

Gorman said they are worried about people selling and buying the set of non-working tickets. As a result, they suggest concert goers come to the show early. There will be an increased security presence.

You can click here if you have questions concerning your tickets.

Getting a ride to the concert

Business owners said they have been planning for months for this concert and are ready for the crowd.

Ahead of the thousands of people that will flood the area, ride-sharing company CarGO met up with its drivers on Monday, April 24 to fill them in on the game plan.

The drivers must pick up and drop off customers in a designated area to help lessen the chances of getting stuck in traffic and get people around faster.

Gunnar Knudtson and Kyle Campbell with CarGO said this concert is big for the area and all local business owners are ready to provide great service.

"To bring a large amount of people like this into the community to see the downtown to see the university, to see Cape Girardeau only helps us all," Knudtson said. "And it's a blast to say we can offer a ride sharing company, it CarGo, they aren't stranded, there's nothing else to be offered in this area."

Need directions?

Staying in town

If you don't have a room reserved, you may be out of luck.

The majority of the hotels in Cape Girardeau are booked this weekend for the sold out concert.

