IDOT looking for land for wetland creation, restoration

The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking to buy land from willing sellers for wetland mitigation in southern Illinois.

This includes Hamilton, White, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Johnson and Massac Counties, as well as the eastern part of Jefferson, Williamson and Union Counties.

IDOT is looking for properties that have the following characteristics:

Located in floodplain or frequently flooded

In crop production since 1984 or categorized by the Natural Resource Conservation Service as PC (prior converted)

Hydric soil

According to IDOT, many construction projects can affect nearby ecosystems. Wetland mitigation offsets expected adverse effects through preservation, enhancement, restoration or creation of a wetland, stream or habitat.

IDOT is in need of a large tract of land within the southern counties mentioned above.

If interested, you can contact Julie Klamm, an environmental studies manager:

IDOT Region 5, District 9

P.O. Box 100

Carbondale, IL 62901

You can also call 618-549-2171, ext. 286.

