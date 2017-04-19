Suspect in Clarksville, TN murder released from hospital, facing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect in Clarksville, TN murder released from hospital, facing charges in KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Quentin Bird (Source: Christian County Jail) Quentin Bird (Source: Christian County Jail)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (KFVS) -

A suspect in a murder in Clarksville, Tennessee has been released from the hospital and has been officially charged in connection to a burglary at Rocky Ridge RV Park in Lyon County, Kentucky.

Quintin D. Bird, 21, of Cadiz, Kentucky, is charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and being a fugitive from justice in connection to a murder in Clarksville, TN.

Troopers with the KSP arrived on the scene of a burglary at Rocky Ridge RV Park in Lyon County just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

While at Rocky Ridge RV Park, troopers found Bird inside a camper and took him into custody just before 3 p.m. Troopers were assisted by Lyon County Sheriff Office.

Bird was transported by Lyon County Ambulance Service to the Caldwell County Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. He was released around 8 p.m. Wednesday and was taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Christian County Jail.

According to investigators, Bird is suspected of killing a 20-year-old woman inside an apartment in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Police said they believe it is a domestic-related murder, but it's not clear how Bird and the victim knew one another.

