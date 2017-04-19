West Kentucky Community and Technical College installs new President

Dr. Reece is an honor graduate with a bachelor's degree in broadcast news and a master's degree in counseling from Eastern Kentucky University, 24 hours above his master's degree from Murray State University, and a doctorate in educational psychology at the University of Tennessee - Knoxville. He started out at what was then Paducah Community College (now West Kentucky Community and Technical College) in 1990 as a minority affairs coordinator and counselor. By the time he joined the administrative team at University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 2003, he was WKCTC's dean of student affairs and enrollment.

He has a legacy of firsts as the first minority affairs coordinator in the University of Kentucky Community College System in 1990. From 1999 - 2003, Dr. Reece created history again by becoming the first African-American dean of student affairs in Paducah Community College/Paducah Junior College history.

Dr. Reece was active and engaged with K-12 educators, business and community partners in Paducah, Ky and the Jackson Purchase area. Dr. Reece brings extensive student success, enrollment, retention and graduation expertise to WKCTC.

For the past 13 years, Dr. Reece has successfully served students in various roles at the University of Tennessee, including coordinator of academic support, director of student activities, executive director of student success and associate vice provost of academic affairs.