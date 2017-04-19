Investigation underway after stolen car found completely burned - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Investigation underway after stolen car found completely burned

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An investigation is ongoing after the Perry County Sheriff's Office found a car completely burned in a field near Pinckneyville, Illinois.

On Thursday, April 13 at 7:10 a.m. Deputies took a report from Jason and Kacey Smith of rural West Frankfort, Il that their 2010 Ford Explorer was stolen from their driveway the previous evening.

The vehicle was later recovered burned in a field near Pinckneyville, Il.

The investigation is continuing. 

