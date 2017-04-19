One injured in traffic crash in Franklin County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One injured in traffic crash in Franklin County, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

On Tuesday, April 11 at 3:38 p.m. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 37 near Calsburg Road.

A 2004 Mazda driven by Jovan D. Bardle, 28, of West Frankfort, Illinois, was southbound on Route 37 and struck a 2000 Ford Taurus from behind that was stopped in traffic.

The Taurus was driven by Cassandra J. Gunter, 18 of West Frankfort, Il., The Taurus was pushed into a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse also stopped in traffic.

The Traverse was driven by Brandi N. Bradley, 36, of Marion, Il.

A passenger in the Ford Taurus received minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

Jovan D. Bardle was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash. 

