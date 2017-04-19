Williamson Co. sheriff announces traffic safety campaign

The Williamson County sheriff announced an upcoming traffic safety campaign on Wednesday, April 19.

Sheriff Bennie Vick said through the next several weeks, roadside safety checks will be scheduled during both daytime and nighttime hours in order to encourage safe driving through the end of April.

The checks will be held at several locations in Williamson County for the purpose of detecting and removing impaired drivers from the road. Drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will be arrested.

Sheriff Vick said deputies will also focus on seat belt usage and uninsured drivers.

Several DUI saturation patrols will also be scheduled through the next few weeks.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.