KSP locate escaped inmate in Hopkins County

The Kentucky State Police have located and arrested escaped inmate Andrea K. Conrad.

After an anonymous tip was called in telling law enforcement that Conrad was at the Quail Run Apartments on Partridge Drive in Earlington, Kentucky, Troopers responded and apprehended her without incident.

Trooper Jon McGehee lodged her in the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged her with escape 3rd degree and probation violation.

Previously, on Tuesday, April 18, Andrea K. Conrad, 28. was arrested by KSP Troopers after a vehicle pursuit in Hopkins County ended in a collision.

Conrad complained of pain from the collision and was transported to Baptist Health ER in Madisonville, Ky. Once at the hospital, Conrad removed the IV and fled while being treated by the ER Staff.

Conrad was entered as a Temporary Felon and warrants were sought for her arrest.

