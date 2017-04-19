Inmate sentenced after flinging feces on correctional officer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Inmate sentenced after flinging feces on correctional officer

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Owen Gborplay (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Department) Owen Gborplay (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Department)
PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A man from Liberia may be deported after serving his prison sentence on a charge of aggravated battery.

According to Pulaski County State's Attorney Jim Flummer, Owen Gborplay, 28, was serving time in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

On January 5, 2017, Gborplay was swinging a mesh bag containing, among other things, human feces in a housing unit. As he was swinging the bag, he flung liquid containing human feces onto a correctional officer.

Gborplay was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.

After serving his sentence, Gborplay faces deportation.

