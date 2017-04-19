World Renowned art to be shown in Perryville

The Perry County Community Foundation is delighted to present Painting the Midwest: First Inhabitants at the Francis E. Robinson Event Center.

The one of a kind collection features art and authentic Native American artifacts paired together to create a strong visual reference point to an otherwise inanimate object.

The collection features the works of Karl Bodmer, Charles Bird King, George Catlin, Bryan Haynes, Michael Haynes and others.

Many of the artists in this exhibit played a role in documenting the indigenous tribes and their leaders before photography.

An evening preview will take place on Thursday, April 20, from 6 until 9 p.m. The $25 per person ticket includes a special presentation by the collector and artists, hors d'oeuvres, a complimentary beverage and a cash bar for wine or beer.

Admission is free to the event April 21-23:

Friday, 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

For tickets or more information contact Trish Erzfeld, Perry County Heritage Tourism at trish@perryvillemo.com or 573-517-2069.

