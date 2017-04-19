Cape Girardeau native graduates from Air Force basic training - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau native graduates from Air Force basic training

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri recently graduated from Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.

U.S. Air Force Airman Semaj R. Bird graduated at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Bird is the son of Gevonee Dockery and grandson of Paula and Clarence Dockery, Jr., all of Cape Girardeau. He is a 2014 graduate of Cape Central Senior High School.

He completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who finish training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

