MO Lottery celebrates 25 years of Powerball

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

After more than $2.7 billion in sales in Missouri, the Missouri Lottery is celebrating 25 years of Powerball. 

"Powerball is the most notable Lottery game ever," May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, said. "It's provided an enormous benefit to Missouri, education, businesses and the many Missouri Powerball winners. We've made the second-most jackpot winners of all Powerball members with 31, ranging from $5 million to $293.7 million. It's been an amazing game!" 

Reardon said that the 31 Powerball jackpots won in Missouri total more than $2.2 billion. An additional $1.37 billion in non-jackpot prizes have been won by Missouri players. 

The state and public education have received more than $1.08 billion from sales of the game in the past 25 years. Missouri businesses that sell Powerball have also earned more than $153.3 million, which includes $136.6 million in commissions from sales and another $16.8 million in bonuses for selling winning jackpot tickets and Match 5 prizes. 

"Not only have our many jackpot winners' and their families' lives been changed by the game, but many of those winners paid it forward and shared their good fortune with the communities they live in, too," said Reardon. "It's made a real difference in the lives of so many Missourians." 

To celebrate the milestone, the Lottery will be holding a one-day promotion on April 19. With each $10 Powerball purchase (Power Play not included), players will get a free Lucky for Life ticket worth $2, while supplies last.  

"We want to thank all our loyal players for supporting the game and helping make it such a great success," Reardon said. "We look forward to many more exciting years of playing it forward with Powerball in Missouri!" 

