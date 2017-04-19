Energy PD investigating car theft

The Energy Police Department is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to police, they took a report on Tuesday, April 18 at around 7 p.m. of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of West Ford Street in Energy.

At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, detectives from the Energy Police Department found the 2007 silver Mazda 3 abandoned on I-64 in Clinton County.

Police say they continue to follow leads regarding a possible suspect in the theft.

