Oaks Artisan Festival returns to Kentucky Oaks Mall

The Oaks Artisan Festival is returning to the Kentucky Oaks Mall.

The festival will kick off on April 24 and run through April 29 and will showcase a variety of music, quilts and the skills of other local artists.

A convenient shuttle bus will also be available to take people from the downtown Quilt Week celebration directly to the mall.

The work of local quilters and artists will be on display starting April 24 throughout the mall.

On April 26, kids between the ages of 13 and 17 are invited to show off their artistry in a coloring contest in the mall’s Center Court from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A similar contest will take place for younger children (ages 3-12) on April 28 in the CFSB Play Area from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Adults will also have a chance to brandish their crayons on April 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the JCPenney Court.

Singers can enter the Paducah Chiefs’ National Anthem Song Contest on April 28 which will be held in the Dillard’s court from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winners will get the chance to perform the anthem at Chiefs’ games this season (plus a team t-shirt).

On Saturday, kids can have their faces painted by French Venella at the CFSB Play Area from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., those between the ages of 3 and 12 will be able to express their creativity at Children’s Mosaic Craft Time in the Dillard’s Court.

Click here for more information about the Oaks Arts Festival, mall merchants and other events.

