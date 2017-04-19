70-year-old rescued after crashing into pond near Ullin, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

70-year-old rescued after crashing into pond near Ullin, IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
A 70-year-old lady is being treated at an area hospital after crashing her vehicle into a pond near Ullin, Illinois.

According to authorities, the lady was driving on Feathers Trail Road when she missed the stop sign at the end of the road. The lady then drove into a ditch, back onto the road and back into a ditch before crashing into a body of water off of Shawnee College Road.

Authorities say the lady could not get her driver's side door open but was able to kick open a back door.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern, she stayed on the back of her car and called 911. He said a Pulaski County deputy and the woman's son went out in the water and saved her.

The lady was taken to a hospital for a welfare check but authorities believe she is going to be okay.

