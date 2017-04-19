April 20 celebrity birthdays

He's best known as Mr. Sulu from the Star Trek TV show and the Star Trek movies. George Takei is 80 today.

He's a British actor known for his motion capture work. His best known roles are Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies and Caesar in the most recent Planet of the Apes movies. Andy Serkis is 53 today.

She's and actress who made her film debut in the 1976 version of King Kong. She won and Oscar for her role in Tootsie. She also gained critical acclaim for playing country music legend Patsy Cline in the movie Sweet Dreams. Jessica Lange is 68 today.

She's an actress best known for her role on the TV series Baywatch. She's also starred in several movie comedies like Meet the Spartans, Epic Movie and Cheaper by the Dozen 2. Carmen Electra is 45 today.

