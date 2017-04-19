Four things you need to know on 4/19

It's Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may have a foggy commute as you head out the door this morning. After the sun rises, though, expect to see mostly clear skies with highs in the upper 70s. It will be breezy at times, and there is a small chance of an isolated shower or two, mainly in northwest Tennessee. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see a slight cool down over the next few days with the possibility of rain and severe weather, as well.

Making headlines:

51 confirmed reports of SEMO students with mumps: According to SEMO News Bureau Director Ann Hayes, Southeast Missouri State University now reports 51 confirmed cases of students with mumps, and the university is tracking 113 students where there was a concern about mumps.

Georgia House race down to 2 candidates, plus Trump, Pelosi: A Georgia congressional election in a historically conservative district is headed to a runoff that raises the stakes in an early measure for President Donald Trump and both major parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized: Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, Texas for four days with a recurrence of a case of pneumonia he had earlier in the year, according to a family spokesperson.

19-year-old elected as Vienna, IL ward alderman: While many 19-year-olds are just getting started on their future careers, one Heartland teenager juggles a handful of roles in the community, including being an elected official and a volunteer firefighter.

