Tunes at Twilight spring schedule

It's almost time for Old Town Cape's popular Tunes at Twilight spring series to get underway.

The season starts on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Tunes at Twilight is a free downtown outdoor concert series held at the Common Pleas Courthouse Gazebo at Lorimier and Broadway.

On May 12 folks will enjoy the sounds of The Gordon's.

The subsequent Fridays include Dennis Stroughmatt et l'Esprit Creole; Maggie Thorn; Gary Nicholson; and on June 9, Moho Trippers: Annie Sellick and Pat Bergeson.

The spring series wraps up on June 16 with Kimberly Dahme. Don't worry though. you'll only have to wait until August 11 for the fall series to begin.

For more information visit Old Town cape online by clicking here or on Facebook by clicking here.

