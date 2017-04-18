Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 4/18 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 4/18

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 4/18.

MLB 

Pittsburgh-1
St. Louis-2

NCAA Baseball

Saint Louis-2
Southeast Missouri-13

Belmont-9
Southern Illinois-3

UT Martin-9
Evansville-8

H.S. Baseball

Dexter-10
Jackson-16

Saxony Lutheran-7
Oran-9

H.S. Softball

NMCC-1
Oran-10

Scott City-14
East Prairie-3

NCAA Softball

Southeast Missouri-3, 1
Missouri-14, 9

