Martin, TN man arrested, charged with murder

A man from Martin, Tennessee is behind bars accused of murder.

According to the Martin Police Department, Khalil Taylor, 26, was arrested on May 17 in connection to the death of Charles Graves.

Graves, 51, was found unresponsive inside his home on Lester Lane on April 18. Investigators said a home health worker found him.

Graves died from a gunshot wound.

He is set to be arraigned in Weakly County General Sessions Court.

