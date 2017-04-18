WKCTC to formally install president - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WKCTC to formally install president

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Dr. Anton Reece (Source: West Kentucky Community & Technical College website) Dr. Anton Reece (Source: West Kentucky Community & Technical College website)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Dr. Anton Reece will be installed as WKCTC president on Friday, April 21.

Dr. Reece will be formally invested with the responsibilities as the president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College in the Clemens Fine Arts Theatre.

WKCTC's campus community, friends of the college and the community will celebrate Dr. Reece's presidency as he describes his vision for the next chapter in the history of WKCTC as a one of the top community colleges in the nation.

Dr. Reece, who became the second president of WKCTC on October 1, served in the position after Dr. Barbara M. Veazey.

The inauguration will be held at 5:30 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m.

WKCTC has been recognized as an Aspen Prize Top 10 Community College each of the four times the prize has been awarded by the Aspen Institute and has twice been named a Finalist With Distinction for providing students with strong job training and continuing higher education opportunity, for achieving high completion and transfer rates, and for providing strong employment results for its graduates.

