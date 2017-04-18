St. Louis Blues looking for first round sweep

The St. Louis Blues are looking to make it four straight with a win over Minnesota in the first round of the National Hockey League playoffs.

The Blues currently own a 3-0 lead in the opening round.

Dating back to the end of the regular season, the Blues have won six straight games.

St. Louis has held Minnesota to just one goal in the first three games of the series.

Blues goalie Jake Allen has stopped 114 of the 117 shots he's faced over the first three games.

St. Louis will host Minnesota on Wednesday night in St. Louis.

