Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County

During an investigation lead by Deputy Kyle Latta of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office one man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop.

On April 17 at 10:34 pm deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford F-150 operated by Daniel Ossola, 29 years old of St Louis Missouri.

During the traffic stop deputies observed Ossola throw an object out of the passenger side window.

Further investigation showed the object contained crushed Oxycodone and Fentanyl pills.

Deputies said they also located marijuana outside of the driver side door on the ground.

According to officials, upon search of the vehicle deputies located four Xanex bars, 22 Fentanyl pills and $1,910 in US Currency which is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Ossola was charged with driving on DUI suspended license-2nd offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in proper container, tampering with physical evidence, communication device violation 1st offense, careless driving, and trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense.

