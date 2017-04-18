Carbondale police ask for help identifying battery suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police ask for help identifying battery suspect

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Carbondale Police Department) (Source: Carbondale Police Department)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Carbondale are asking for help identifying a woman accused of attacking an employee at a Carbondale bar.

Officers responded to Hanger 9 around 10:15 p.m. on March 31.

The woman in the surveillance pictures is accused of attacking an employee.

If you recognize this woman or have information about this crime, you are asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crimestoppers at 618-549-COPS.

    •   
