Former Van Buren superintendent sues Scott Co. deputy who arrested her

The former Van Buren, Missouri superintendent filed a federal lawsuit against the Scott County deputy who arrested her for DUI in fall 2016.

According to court documents filed April 14, 2017, Deputy Justin Wooten violated Sonia Kuessner's civil rights when he arrested her on October 23, 2016.

In the suit, Kuessner's attorney Daniel Moore said his client was immediately placed under arrest by Deputy Wooten when she arrived at the jail on that date to bond out Mitch Wood.

Wood is the former superintendent of the Dexter School District, also arrested for DUI on that same date.

Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Boyd did not formally charge Kuessner or Wood following their arrests.

Moore said his client was not given "any type of sobriety test."

According to court documents, she was then put in an orange jumpsuit and subjected to a mugshot which was later made public.

In the suit, Moore said his client suffered emotional harm and distress along with a monetary loss in that she was terminated from her job with the Van Buren School District.

Kuessner is seeking "fair and reasonable" damages, along with attorney's fees.

Wooten currently serves as the Jail Administrator in Scott County.

He had no comment when we reached out to him about the lawsuit.

