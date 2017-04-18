1 hurt in rollover crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 hurt in rollover crash on I-55 in New Madrid Co., MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Rebecca Shay Goff) (Source: Rebecca Shay Goff)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

At least one person was hurt in a crash on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 54.6.

Sergeant Clark Parrott said one victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The lane reopened and traffic was moving again just after 5 p.m.

