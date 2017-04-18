Early morning fire in Herrin, IL considered suspicious

Fire Chief Shawn Priddy with the Herrin Fire Department said crews responded to an early morning fire on Monday, April 17 around 4:15 am.

The house fire occurred at the 700 block of 14th Street in Herrin, Illinois.

According to Chief Priddy, no residents were living in the house at the time.

At this time, officials say the fire is considered suspicious and the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

