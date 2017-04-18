Mound City, IL man arrested on drug charges, 5 pounds of marijuana found

Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced today that after entering a guilty plea to the charge of unlawful delivery of cannabis, Jerrel Stockstill, 28, of Mound City, Illinois, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On July 10, 2016, officers from the Carbondale Police Department received information from an Amtrak investigation that Jamode Stockstill purchased a train ticket from Chicago to Carbondale, Il and was suspected of using the train to traffic narcotics.

They were also advised that his brother, Jerrel Stockstill, would be waiting at the Carbondale, Il station to pick Jamode up.

Officers were aware that Jerrel’s driving privileges had been suspended. Officers set up surveillance at the Carbondale Amtrak Station and observed Jamode exit the train carrying a large black duffle bag which he then placed in the back seat of the vehicle Jerrel was driving.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and requested Jerrel’s driver’s license, which he could not produce. Officers detected a strong odor of burned cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.

Ultimately, a search of the vehicle and Jerrel’s person, produced 35.3 grams of cannabis and United States currency in the amount of $3,399 which were located in the console of the vehicle, and an additional five pounds of cannabis was located inside the black duffle bag.

Jerrel admitted that he sold marijuana and the money found was the proceeds of the sales.

Jamode Stockstill pleaded guilty to being in possession of the cannabis found in the duffle bag and was sentenced earlier this year to probation for a period of 48 months.

Jerrel Stockstill was sentenced to serve four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be followed by two years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Hamrock was responsible for the prosecution of this case.

