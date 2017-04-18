Trampoline park in Cape Girardeau begins hiring

If watching people do cool tricks on trampolines sounds like a good way to spend your day, this job opening might be worth looking into.

Ultimate Air Trampoline Park is now accepting employment applications in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Several full-time employees positions will be open as well as more than 50 part-time positions.

The age requirement to apply is 16-years-of-age or older.

The park plans to be open by mid-summer.

June 1 is the day they are hoping to open according to Buddy Caubble with Ultimate Air in Jonesboro, Ark.

