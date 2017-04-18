Young Cardinals fan plays catch with a Pittsburgh Pirate - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Young Cardinals fan plays catch with a Pittsburgh Pirate

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Gavin Heaton loves the St. Louis Cardinals. (Source: Samantha Heaton) Gavin Heaton loves the St. Louis Cardinals. (Source: Samantha Heaton)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) -

Gavin Heaton, 10, of Sikeston loves baseball.

His favorite team? The St. Louis Cardinals, of course!

Gavin was with his family at batting practice before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates when an interesting opportunity presented itself.

Pirates' Pitcher Trevor Williams was in the outfield when Gavin spotted him and asked if he wanted to play catch.

Well, Williams walked right over and started throwing the ball with Gavin!

Gavin's mom, Samantha, said Gavin is a pitcher and also plays shortstop. He plays for the Fighting Squirrels and Sikeston Youth Baseball.

Even though Gavin is a die-hard Cardinals fan, the experience with Trevor Williams was still great!

