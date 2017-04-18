SIUC offers variety of themed summer camps

Southern Illinois University Carbondale 2017 children’s summer camp lineup offers camps for almost every interest for youth ages 6-18.

An overview of the university’s summer camp schedule, arranged by dates and including age ranges, prices, brief descriptions and other relevant information, includes:

The Illinois Urban Fishing Program, June 1-Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. by appointment, pre-kindergarten through eighth grade age, Evergreen Park, free. Children will learn how to fish and a greater appreciation for natural resources. To sign up, or for more information, email ethan.stephenson@siu.edu or call 217/415-0043.

Universal Cheer Camp, June 5-8, overnight and day camp options, ages 12 and older, call 888-CHEERUSA for information or to register. Campers will receive instruction in cheer and dance. Cost is $226 for instruction only or $349 for overnight camp. Coaches may register to attend as well.

Dinosaurs and Animals throughout Time art camp, June 5-9, 9 a.m.-noon, grades 1-3, $115. Children will draw, paint and craft with clay to communicate their stories, drawing inspiration from dinosaurs and animals past and present.

Art Material Expression art camp, June 5-9, 1-4 p.m., grades 4-8, $115. Through various art forms, including painting, drawing, keeping journals and sculpture, student artists will study and communicate.

Challenge to Excellence Camp, Session I is June 11-16 for grades 6-8 and Session II is June 18-23 for grades 9-11, $425 for overnight camp and $350 for day camp. The camp gives academically talented students the chance to stretch themselves via participation in interesting sessions that promote higher levels of critical thinking and creativity.

Saluki Baseball Camp, June 12-15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., ages 7-13, $180. Participants of all abilities and experience levels will receive individual instruction and enhance their hitting, bunting, base running, infield and outfield play and pitching skills. They will also work on specific positions and enjoy supervised game activity.

Drawing and Painting Focus art camp, June 12-16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 6-9, $135. Modern and classical approaches will be used to help campers learn drawing and painting techniques and advanced skills including perspectives, shading and composition.

Animals around the World art camp, June 12-16, 1-4 p.m., grades 1-3, $115. Inspired by wild animals, the zoo and family and farm pets, children will draw, sculpt and use multiple artistic mediums to learn about and create their favorite animals.

Challenger Sports British Soccer Camp, June 12-16, ages 6-10 attend from 9 a.m. to noon and ages 11-16 attend 1-4 p.m., $135. Athletes will learn techniques and skills during the camp that includes technical drills, tactical practices, foot skills work, freestyle soccer, small-sided games, coached scrimmages and mini-tournament play.

Summer Wings Aviation Camp, June 18-23, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. or overnight, grades 9-12, $1,550 for overnight or $1,400 for day camp. SIU’s Department of Aviation Flight and Management offers high school students the chance to learn the ins and outs of aviation and experience for themselves the thrill of flying.

Ceramics Arts camp, June 19-21, 9 a.m.-noon, grades 4-8, $65. Youths will make ceramics and learn about ceramic processes and elements including coils, slabs, scoring, slips, textures and glazes as they create by hand and using a pottery wheel. Finished pieces will be fired in kilns.

Kid Architecture Camp, June 19-23, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., grades 4-6, $180. Children will learn about the world of design and architecture through fun projects, discussions and hands-on activities. The week will conclude with a Friday field trip ending at 6:30 p.m.

Woodworking art camp, June 21-23, noon-3 p.m., grades 4-8, $65. Participants will work with wire, copper and sterling silver, learning small metals crafting and jewelry making and creating their own personalized pieces.

18th annual Young Writers Workshop, June 22-23, check-in is from 9 to 10 a.m. on June 22 and checkout is at 6 p.m. June 23, grades 9-12, $90. Students will explore and develop their talents in poetry and prose writing with help from published writers during this day camp.

Radio and TV News Camp, June 25-30, grades 9-12, $150. This overnight camp gives participants the opportunity to learn about broadcast writing, producing, videography, editing and field reporting through real-life experience and at the week’s end, they’ll tape a newscast featuring their stories and receive a copy to take home.

Art with Paper art camp, June 26-29, 9 a.m.-noon, grades 4-8, $60. Discover how paper is made around the world and the many ways it’s used. Participants will create handmade paper using a Hollander Beater and do paper maché and origami and tackle paper engineering challenges.

Summer String Music Camp, June 26-30, 9 a.m.-noon, grades 3-8 $115 before April 30 or $125 after. The camp includes instruction for strings, percussion and piano.

Track and Field Throws Camp, July 8 and/or 9, grades 6-12, $100 for one day/$150 for both days. Athletes will learn new skills and improve their techniques in discuss and shot put.

Middle School Architecture Camp, July 9-14, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or overnight, grades 7-9, $520 for overnight and $370 for day camp. Youths will explore the build and design world and form friendships as they participate in a variety of hands-on activities, discussions and a field trip on the last day, ending at 6:30 p.m.

Sewing for Kids art camp, July 10-13, grades 4-8, $75. Campers will learn to sew by hand and the basic operation of a sewing machine as they make usable items such as a pillow, puppet, dreamcatcher and bandana backpack.

Mindfulness Camp, July 10-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., grades 6-12, $95. Camper will learn a variety of skills, including yoga and breathing techniques, to help them stay more focused and think better for school and also to reduce their anxiety and social fears and increase their overall awareness.

Pre-College and High School Art Workshop, July 10-14, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., grades 10-12, $190. Creativity and exploration are integral parts of this workshop that reviews multiple art materials and methods as well as art history. Participants will receive in-depth training on the pottery wheel, soldering metal, fusing glass and other specialties

High School Architecture Camp, July 16-21, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, grades 9-12, $520 for overnight or $370 for day camp. Through group discussions, studio projects, hands-on workshops and field trips, students will learn about buildings and design.

Girls STEAM Camp, July 17-19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., girls entering grades 6-8, $100. This day camp focuses on getting girls involved and interested in science, technology, engineering, agriculture and mathematics through participation in interesting demonstrations, activities and hands-on experiments.

Portrait and Figure Drawing art camp, July 17-21, 9 a.m.-noon, grades 4-6, $115. Children will study the human figure, fully clothed, and learn to draw figures and create portraits that convey the personality of the subjects

Saluki Bowling and Billiards Skills Camp, July 17-21 for grades 5-8 and July 24-28 for grades 9-12, $100 per session. Participants will learn about the rules and games of bowling and billiards, how to select equipment and the proper techniques and tricks for playing the games and much more. They’ll also get a peek behind the scenes of a bowling machine and participate in cosmic bowling and a billiard tournament.

Working with Metal at the Craft Shop, July 24-28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 7-12, $160. Work with wire, copper, sterling silver and various small metals to create jewelry and other pieces, including a one-of-a-kind sculpture.

Introduction to the Arts art camp, July 24-28, 9 a.m.-noon, grades 1-5, $115. Art is all around us and in this camp, children will see that during environmental walks and in other ways as they learn to draw, paint, print and sculpt using a variety of mediums and methods.

Plants, Sun and Eclipse Workshop (art camp), July 24-29, noon-3 p.m., grades 4-8, $115. Participants will paint 3-D planets, make “blinged” safe solar viewers and solar reflectors, build a functional water rocket and more.

Beginning LEGO Engineering Camp, sessions are 8:30 a.m. to noon June 5-9, June 12-16, June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14 and July 17-21, grades 1-2, $99. Children will use Legos to create pulleys, gears and motorized vehicles and more, including a take-home project.

Advanced LEGO Engineering Camp, sessions are 1-4:30 p.m. June 5-9, June 12-16, June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14 and July 17-21, grades 3-5, $99. Campers will use LEGOs to create motorized go-carts, airplanes, helicopters, cranes, tow trucks, speedsters and much more.

WeDo Robotics LEGO Camp, sessions are 1-4:30 p.m. June 19-23 and June 26-30, grades 3-5, $99. Using the LEGO Education WeDo hardware and software, participating children will create wild animal theme models and enhance their critical thinking skills.

LEGO MindStorms Camp, separate morning (8:30 a.m.-noon) and afternoon (1-4:30 p.m.) sessions are set for June 4-9, June 12-16, July 10-14 and July 17-21 along with morning sessions June 19-23 and June 26-30, ages 10 and older, $150. Participants will use LEGO Mindstorms EV3 technology to create and command robots that actually walk, talk, “think” and perform a variety of tasks. They’ll then undertake challenge robotic missions by remote control or through the use of a free smartphone robot command app.

There will also be a Saluki Baseball Prospects Camp in fall 2017 for high school students. Details will be announced in the future.

Find additional information about the various summer camps along with online registration at www.conferenceservices.siu.edu/camps or by calling 618-536-7751.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.