A Place to Call Home: June's story - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A Place to Call Home: June's story

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

At Creative Ewe Pottery in Cape Girardeau, 13-year-old June is in her element.

June loves to paint. She not only loves art, but school as well.

"I'm in the 6th Grade," said June with a smile.

She's already getting excited about the next school year.

"I like to do homework," said June. "I love like to do math, science and social studies."

She also loves music, reading and spending time outside.

"I'm hoping someone will like me and take good care of me and take me to school everyday," said June.

June is living with a foster family now, but she would love to find her forever family.

"The people that are interested in me, I hope they're willing to adopt me and like me," said June.

She wants what all kids want, a routine, some normalcy and parents who will be there when she needs them.

"Parents who will love you and take care of you and not treat you bad," said June.

June said she's pretty easy going and gets along with everyone. She's excited about telling her story on television, and knows there's a chance her new mom and dad might be watching or reading this story.

"Well, I want them to know I'm not a bad kid, I'm a really good kid," said June.

She's a young lady who loves life and said she has so much to give others.

"I just want to show them who I am," said June.

To find out more about June, or the other children we have featured you can call 800-554-2222.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-04-20 01:02:08 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Trump will skip Barbara Bush funeral, sending first lady

    Thursday, April 19 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-04-19 22:42:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:46:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 19, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family...
    President Donald Trump is not planning to attend the funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush, choosing instead to send his wife, first lady Melania Trump. Trump frequently assailed members of the Bush family during his 2016 campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly