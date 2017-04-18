A Place to Call Home: June's story

At Creative Ewe Pottery in Cape Girardeau, 13-year-old June is in her element.

June loves to paint. She not only loves art, but school as well.

"I'm in the 6th Grade," said June with a smile.

She's already getting excited about the next school year.

"I like to do homework," said June. "I love like to do math, science and social studies."

She also loves music, reading and spending time outside.

"I'm hoping someone will like me and take good care of me and take me to school everyday," said June.

June is living with a foster family now, but she would love to find her forever family.

"The people that are interested in me, I hope they're willing to adopt me and like me," said June.

She wants what all kids want, a routine, some normalcy and parents who will be there when she needs them.

"Parents who will love you and take care of you and not treat you bad," said June.

June said she's pretty easy going and gets along with everyone. She's excited about telling her story on television, and knows there's a chance her new mom and dad might be watching or reading this story.

"Well, I want them to know I'm not a bad kid, I'm a really good kid," said June.

She's a young lady who loves life and said she has so much to give others.

"I just want to show them who I am," said June.

To find out more about June, or the other children we have featured you can call 800-554-2222.

