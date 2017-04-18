New Madrid police warning public of new check scam

The New Madrid Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam targeting residents in the area.

Police have received several reports of people receiving a fraudulent check in the mail. The letter with the check states that it is for the recipient's work as a "store evaluator." A large check is enclosed and the recipient is encouraged to cash the check and use the money to buy prepaid Visa cards. The letter then asks the recipient to fill out the attached survey with the numbers for the cards purchased and mail the survey back in.

The person who cashes the fraudulent check will owe money to the bank once the check is found to be fake after several days. By that time, the fraud has already played out and the person who sent the fake check is in possession of the prepaid card numbers.

Police are urging anyone who receives one of these letters to not cash the check. This is believed to be an overseas scam and is currently under investigation by several agencies.

