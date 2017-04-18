Butler Co., MO man seriously injured in crash

A Butler County, Missouri man was seriously injured after crashing into a tree and a speed limit sign on Monday, April 17.

The crash happened on Highway 142 at the Poplar Bluff city limits around 2:04 p.m. Monday.

According to the MSHP, Shawn Tubbs, 40, of Harviell, Missouri, for an unknown reason, lost control of his car and ended up driving off of the road.

The car then hit a tree and a speed limit sign before flipping.

Tubbs was rushed by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital with serious injuries.

The crash totaled Tubbs' car and knocked down the speed limit sign.

Troopers report Tubbs was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.