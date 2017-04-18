April 19 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April 19 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
She's the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson who first broke onto the acting scene by playing Penny Lane in the movie Almost Famous.  She's also starred in You, Me and Dupree, Deepwater Horizon, Bride Wars and many other movies. Kate Hudson is 38 today.

He's an actor who had the role of Harry Osborn in the Spider-Man movies.  He's also starred in Pineapple Express and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. You'll see him next in the Alien prequel, Alien: Covenant when it arrives in theaters next month. James Franco is 39 today.

He's an actor best known for playing Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequels. Hayden Christensen is 36 today.

She's an actress who's turned political activist in recent years.  Her movies include Double Jeopardy, Kiss the Girls and Dolphin Tale.  She's the daughter of country singer Naomi Judd.  We're talking about Ashley Judd who's 49 today.

