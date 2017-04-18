17th annual 'For Kids' Sake' art auction underway in Carbondale, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

17th annual 'For Kids' Sake' art auction underway in Carbondale, IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The 17th annual "For Kids' Sake" art auction is currently underway in Carbondale, Illinois.

The event features more than 200 pieces of art created by children from 13 schools in southern Illinois, as well as other artists from all over the world.

"Our whole organization is about kids, we support kids, and the growth of kids and the life of kids, and we change the lives of kids and this show is really put on by kids, and you really see the beauty of children helping children and the compassion they naturally feel," Shema Ruperto, director of the art show, said.

Pieces are display at the Longbranch Cafe and Bakery on East Jackson Street.

All the money raised from the auction goes toward health care for more than 500 orphans in Bangladesh.

The cafe will host the closing celebration on Friday, May 5.

