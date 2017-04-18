Five things you need to know on 4/18 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five things you need to know on 4/18

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may wake up to a light shower this morning, but it should shape up to be an overall nice day across the Heartland. With partly cloudy skies, it's going to be another warm one with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some areas of the Heartland may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but the chance for anything is widespread or severe is very remote. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm air sticks around along with the possibility of more severe weather toward the end of the week.

Making headlines: 

Final day for 2016 taxes: Today is Tax Day, that dreaded day when millions of procrastinators rush to fulfill their civic duty by filing state and federal tax returns. If you haven't filed your taxes yet, here's your reminder.

Cape Girardeau city council holds off on shipping container homes: At yesterday's Cape Girardeau City council meeting, the city took a vote on a moratorium over possible shipping container homes in Cape Girardeau, Missouri city limits. After much discussion, the vote to hold off on allowing the containers passed unanimously. The city will have 90 days to do more research on the topic.

Pence says US stands by ally Japan on North Korea problem; U.S. Vice President Mike Pence assured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday that the United States stands "100 percent" behind its anchor ally in Asia in working to defuse risks from North Korea's nuclear program.

Bertrand, MO man charged after cutting man's throat: A Mississippi County man is facing a felony assault charge following a Good Friday incident in which he cut another man's throat.

HAPPENING TODAY: President Donald Trump's top aides will huddle today to discuss whether or not the U.S. should remain part of the Paris Climate accord - a global effort to cut down on climate-warming carbon emissions.

