WATCH: Poplar Bluff, MO family surprised with pregnancy announcement

A family in Poplar Bluff, MO got quite the surprise after Tabitha Schroeder tricked them into what they thought was a new video challenge.

She told them they had to tie a special shoe lace blind folded and they all fell for it!

Schroeder said it was like a domino effect of reactions as her loved ones realized they were tying baby shoes.

You guessed it, Schroeder is pregnant. Watch her video here!

